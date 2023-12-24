Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.70-4.74 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.70. Paychex also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.700-4.740 EPS.

Paychex Trading Up 0.8 %

PAYX opened at $119.86 on Friday. Paychex has a 1-year low of $104.09 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.43.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Paychex will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 80.73%.

PAYX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $121.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,642. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,554,000 after buying an additional 49,851 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

