Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.920-2.030 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.010. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $16.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $17.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.44, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.97.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.29). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.05 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is -1,377.78%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PK shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a hold rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Park Hotels & Resorts

Institutional Trading of Park Hotels & Resorts

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 353.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts (excluding the Hilton San Francisco Hotels) with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.