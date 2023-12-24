Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) PT Raised to $17.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PK. HSBC began coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PK opened at $16.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -62.44, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.97. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $17.22.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.05 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Park Hotels & Resorts

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BIP Wealth LLC bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at $198,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 9.4% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 185,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 15,943 shares during the last quarter. Rush Island Management LP increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 11.3% during the second quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 7,020,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,001,000 after acquiring an additional 714,008 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at $720,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at $945,000. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts (excluding the Hilton San Francisco Hotels) with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

