Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases 273 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,646 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Tesla comprises approximately 0.2% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.5% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 211,295 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $55,311,000 after buying an additional 7,176 shares during the period. Pachira Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Tesla by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 76,219 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $19,952,000 after buying an additional 7,154 shares during the period. Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at $1,314,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $293.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.24.

Shares of TSLA opened at $252.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.20, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $299.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $232.21 and a 200 day moving average of $247.81.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total transaction of $2,565,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $16,638,680.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,595,769.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total transaction of $2,565,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,638,680.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,222 shares of company stock worth $8,091,898 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

