Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,646 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up 0.2% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,079,672,000 after acquiring an additional 164,789 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in Tesla by 25.7% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 33.4% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Tesla by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $77,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $252.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.20, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.81. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $299.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $293.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Tesla from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,347,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,595,769.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,222 shares of company stock valued at $8,091,898. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

