Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Has $231,000 Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,441 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 346,705 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $55,423,000 after buying an additional 118,267 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $22,993,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 46,959 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,510,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 27,571 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,409,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $258,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total value of $138,201,592.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 233,094,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,393,021,646.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total transaction of $138,201,592.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 233,094,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,393,021,646.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total transaction of $1,576,579.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,461,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,349,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,493,089 shares of company stock worth $544,456,070. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Trading Up 1.2 %

WMT opened at $156.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.09 and a 1-year high of $169.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on WMT. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.44.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

