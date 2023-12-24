Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:PALC) Shares Purchased by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:PALC – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 108,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 12,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF by 47.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 274,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,494,000 after purchasing an additional 88,089 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF Stock Performance

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF stock opened at $40.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.95. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.69 and a fifty-two week high of $41.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.10.

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF Profile

The Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF (PALC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in US large cap equities that allocates to multi-factor sub-indices based on relative strength. PALC was launched on Jun 24, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

