Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Shares Sold by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 36.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,375 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth $440,000. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 19.7% during the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 8,126 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 76.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 2.4% in the third quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 82,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 119.1% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 61,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 33,453 shares during the last quarter. 98.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on OVV. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.41.

Insider Transactions at Ovintiv

In related news, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 7,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $289,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,644.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ovintiv news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $569,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,169.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $289,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,644.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $43.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.39. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.07 and a 52-week high of $52.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.61.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). Ovintiv had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.90%.

About Ovintiv

(Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.