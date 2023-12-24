Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:OVID opened at $3.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 10.59, a quick ratio of 10.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.52. Ovid Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $4.14. The company has a market cap of $242.44 million, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 0.96.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.09 million. Ovid Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 16,392.23% and a negative return on equity of 41.72%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ovid Therapeutics will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVID. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 9,994 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,687,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,580,000 after buying an additional 245,291 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 26,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 191,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 46,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of impactful medicines for patients and families with epilepsies and seizure-related neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing soticlestat, a novel cholesterol 24 hydroxylase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of patients with resistant epilepsies; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule direct activator of the KCC2 transporter, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating epilepsies.

