ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.14.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORIC shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 130,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.
ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 0.96. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $9.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.54.
ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. On average, research analysts forecast that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.
ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73 being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer; and ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations.
