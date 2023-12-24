ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORIC shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling at ORIC Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Pratik S. Multani sold 5,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total value of $45,372.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,519.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Pratik S. Multani sold 5,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total value of $45,372.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,519.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 14,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $124,744.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 808,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,937,307.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 130,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.1 %

ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 0.96. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $9.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.54.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. On average, research analysts forecast that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73 being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer; and ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations.

