OneAscent Financial Services LLC Purchases New Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Channel Wealth LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Argus cut their price target on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays increased their target price on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.93.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ PEP opened at $167.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $230.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 84.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.