ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ObsEva Price Performance

Shares of OBSV opened at $0.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.06. ObsEva has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $2.14.

Get ObsEva alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBSV. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in ObsEva by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 20,196 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ObsEva during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ObsEva by 54,142.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 484,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 483,490 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of ObsEva by 12.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,450,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 155,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ObsEva during the second quarter valued at $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

About ObsEva

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ObsEva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ObsEva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.