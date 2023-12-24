Northland Securities Begins Coverage on Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH)

Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Envoy Medical in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

Envoy Medical Stock Performance

COCH opened at $2.29 on Thursday. Envoy Medical has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $11.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.62.

Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter.

Envoy Medical Company Profile

Envoy Medical, Inc, a hearing health company, provides medical technologies for the hearing loss spectrum. Its products include hearing aids; Esteem middle ear implants; bone conduction devices; and Acclaim cochlear implants. Envoy Medical Corporation was formerly known as St. Croix Medical, Inc and changed its name to Envoy Medical Corporation in December 2004.

