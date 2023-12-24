Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NDSN. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Nordson in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.83.

Get Nordson alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NDSN

Nordson Price Performance

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $261.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Nordson has a 12-month low of $202.57 and a 12-month high of $262.43. The company has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $230.88 and its 200-day moving average is $235.22.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. Nordson had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The company had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nordson will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nordson news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,216 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.11, for a total transaction of $279,813.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,709.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.11, for a total value of $279,813.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,709.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James E. Devries sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $1,162,356.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,441,756.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,421 shares of company stock valued at $2,368,963 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Nordson by 362.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 14,598 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Nordson by 7.1% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in Nordson by 0.6% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 9,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Nordson by 3.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Nordson by 8.2% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

About Nordson

(Get Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.