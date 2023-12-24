Netflix’s (NFLX) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $525.00 price objective on the Internet television network’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised Netflix from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $452.33.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $486.76 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $445.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $428.55. Netflix has a 12-month low of $273.41 and a 12-month high of $500.89. The company has a market capitalization of $213.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $3,615,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,545,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total transaction of $6,736,003.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $3,615,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $6,545,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 152,524 shares of company stock worth $67,087,167. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,911,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,175,799,000 after buying an additional 1,240,512 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,564,250 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,140,977,000 after buying an additional 92,075 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Netflix by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,699,906 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,356,142,000 after buying an additional 504,416 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Netflix by 305,647.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,681,409,000 after buying an additional 15,163,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Netflix by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,431,257 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,035,234,000 after buying an additional 274,584 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

