Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Rating Lowered to Hold at DZ Bank

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at DZ Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $495.00 target price on the Internet television network’s stock. DZ Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $430.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $452.33.

Shares of NFLX opened at $486.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $213.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix has a 52 week low of $273.41 and a 52 week high of $500.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $445.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $428.55.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total value of $35,412,789.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total transaction of $35,412,789.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,524 shares of company stock worth $67,087,167. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Netflix by 305,647.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,681,409,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163,167 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 11,985.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $56,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942,080 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 117,939.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $808,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth about $574,761,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

