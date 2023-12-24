Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Natural Gas Services Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Get Natural Gas Services Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Natural Gas Services Group

Natural Gas Services Group Trading Down 0.3 %

NGS opened at $14.58 on Wednesday. Natural Gas Services Group has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $16.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.24. The firm has a market cap of $181.33 million, a P/E ratio of 76.74 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Natural Gas Services Group had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $31.37 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in Natural Gas Services Group in the second quarter valued at $601,000. Aegis Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,461,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 58,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 425,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after buying an additional 6,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 29,691 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 11,874 shares during the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Natural Gas Services Group

(Get Free Report)

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, sells, and maintains natural gas compressors and flare systems for oil and natural gas production and plant facilities. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Gas Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Gas Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.