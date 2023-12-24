National Bankshares Raises Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Price Target to C$112.00

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$107.00 to C$112.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CP. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$111.00 to C$107.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$79.00 to C$78.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$123.00 to C$120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$133.00 to C$128.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$113.50.

Shares of CP opened at C$105.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$99.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$103.15. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52-week low of C$94.45 and a 52-week high of C$112.96. The firm has a market cap of C$98.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.61.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.92. The company had revenue of C$3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.38 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 37.14%. Analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.4589679 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is 17.00%.

In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Director Matthew Paull bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$69.75 per share, with a total value of C$244,125.00. In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 49,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$98.48, for a total value of C$4,911,490.50. Also, Director Matthew Paull bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$69.75 per share, with a total value of C$244,125.00. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

