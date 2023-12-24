National Bankshares Raises Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target to C$172.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its price objective increased by National Bankshares from C$168.00 to C$172.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$163.00 to C$158.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Desjardins increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$168.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$165.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$166.47.

Shares of TSE CNR opened at C$165.67 on Thursday. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of C$143.13 and a 12 month high of C$168.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$107.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.19, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$154.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$154.01.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.74 by C($0.05). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The business had revenue of C$3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.09 billion. Analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 8.1012225 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

In other news, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,383 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.35, for a total transaction of C$755,428.05. In related news, Senior Officer Janet Drysdale sold 5,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$153.46, for a total transaction of C$919,977.71. Also, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.35, for a total value of C$755,428.05. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

