Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.330–0.280 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $747.0 million-$753.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $750.9 million. Myriad Genetics also updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Myriad Genetics Price Performance

Myriad Genetics stock opened at $20.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.77. Myriad Genetics has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $24.21.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 37.36%. The company had revenue of $191.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MYGN shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Myriad Genetics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Myriad Genetics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.38.

Insider Transactions at Myriad Genetics

In related news, CFO Richard Bryan Riggsbee sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $470,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 321,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,049,230.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Myriad Genetics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 29.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 722.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Myriad Genetics by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Myriad Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. 99.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

