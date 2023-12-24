Moseley Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,952 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,320 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,952 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 208.2% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 544.2% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $37.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.04 and a 200-day moving average of $34.73. The company has a market capitalization of $157.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $42.58.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 53.63%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VZ. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.09.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

