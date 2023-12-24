Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $330.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $295.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.82% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $291.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $332.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.80.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on KRTX

Karuna Therapeutics Price Performance

KRTX opened at $317.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $189.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.79. Karuna Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $158.38 and a 1 year high of $318.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of -29.08 and a beta of 1.11.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($3.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.74) by ($0.42). Karuna Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,795.96% and a negative return on equity of 29.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will post -11.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 10,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total transaction of $2,023,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,315,675.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Karuna Therapeutics news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.85, for a total value of $889,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,984,652.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total value of $2,023,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,315,675.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,779,150 over the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 57.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate includes KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of various peripheral tissues and dementia-related psychosis, including Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.