Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Rollins (NYSE:ROL)

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $42.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Rollins from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet cut Rollins from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Rollins from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Rollins from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.17.

Rollins Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $42.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 51.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.68. Rollins has a 12-month low of $32.19 and a 12-month high of $45.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.80.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Rollins had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $840.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rollins will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 72.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rollins news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,723,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 108,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rollins by 18.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,020,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,195,307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041,371 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Rollins in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Rollins by 10.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 769,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,719,000 after acquiring an additional 69,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Rollins by 36.3% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 30,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 8,005 shares during the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

