Moody National Bank Trust Division Lowers Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,389 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $149.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.11. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.27 and a twelve month high of $154.64. The company has a market capitalization of $49.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.67%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,591,616. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $59,318.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,591,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,683 shares of company stock worth $1,764,908 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $148.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.67.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

