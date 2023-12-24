Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) PT Raised to $95.00 at UBS Group

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $58.50 to $71.50 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $91.59.

NASDAQ MU opened at $86.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.66. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $48.52 and a 12 month high of $87.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Micron Technology will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -8.61%.

In other Micron Technology news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $602,110.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,689.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $602,110.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,689.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $244,542.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,352 shares in the company, valued at $10,829,587.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 238,390 shares of company stock valued at $18,218,843 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,229,187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,410,412,000 after purchasing an additional 305,860 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 68.3% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 8,336.6% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,732,231 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $117,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,262 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 6.1% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 26,964 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Micron Technology by 43.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,383,628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,182,608,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257,201 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

