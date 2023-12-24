Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at Citigroup

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $91.59.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $86.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.46 billion, a PE ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.66. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $48.52 and a fifty-two week high of $87.49.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -8.61%.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total transaction of $478,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,809,474.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total transaction of $478,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,809,474.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $244,542.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,829,587.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 238,390 shares of company stock worth $18,218,843 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

