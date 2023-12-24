Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Micron Technology from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $91.59.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MU

Micron Technology Price Performance

MU opened at $86.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.66. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $48.52 and a 12-month high of $87.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 1.31.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Micron Technology will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.61%.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.61, for a total value of $571,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,190,051.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $244,542.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,829,587.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.61, for a total value of $571,270.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,190,051.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 238,390 shares of company stock worth $18,218,843 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,652 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 35,930 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,444,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.