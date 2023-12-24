Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Mexco Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.

Get Mexco Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Mexco Energy

Mexco Energy Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE MXC opened at $9.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.96. Mexco Energy has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $15.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.09.

Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 36.39%. The company had revenue of $1.41 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mexco Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Mexco Energy by 15.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Mexco Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Mexco Energy by 270.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 44,605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Mexco Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mexco Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexco Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.