Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Bought by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $223,212,667,000 after purchasing an additional 777,029,902 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,776,067 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,704,616,000 after buying an additional 2,841,147 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,542,953 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,410,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,671 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,053,475 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,607,487,000 after acquiring an additional 115,131 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Meta Platforms by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,803,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,859,893,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735,038 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of META stock opened at $353.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $908.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $325.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.75. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.51 and a twelve month high of $357.20.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.66, for a total value of $199,432.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,340 shares in the company, valued at $10,816,964.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $3,579,011.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,102,771.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.66, for a total transaction of $199,432.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,340 shares in the company, valued at $10,816,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 592,708 shares of company stock worth $196,271,803 over the last ninety days. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $352.74.

Get Our Latest Research Report on META

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.