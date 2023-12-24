Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Lifted to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has $100.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, up from their previous target price of $76.00.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MMSI. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.86.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MMSI

Merit Medical Systems Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI opened at $75.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Merit Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $62.58 and a 52 week high of $85.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.90.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $315.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.25 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merit Medical Systems

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 69.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 103,099 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,116,000 after acquiring an additional 42,191 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 70,864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $407,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $8,782,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $14,022,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.