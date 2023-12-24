Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by LMG Wealth Partners LLC

LMG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 163.1% during the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% during the second quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MRK opened at $107.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.91 billion, a PE ratio of 59.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.36 and a 12 month high of $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 171.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.14.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at $11,738,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at $11,738,572.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

