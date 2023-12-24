Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Cassia Capital Partners LLC

Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 0.6% of Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $770,000. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.3% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 40,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 15,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% in the third quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Bridge Compliance LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at $374,000. 74.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on MRK. StockNews.com began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $117.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

NYSE:MRK opened at $107.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.48. The company has a market cap of $272.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.83, a P/E/G ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.36 and a 52-week high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 171.11%.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at $11,738,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,394.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

