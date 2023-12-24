Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Holdings Raised by Prentice Wealth Management LLC

Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Key Bridge Compliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $374,000. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 7,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 164.5% during the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 21,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 13,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,394.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $117.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $107.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.48. The company has a market cap of $272.91 billion, a PE ratio of 59.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.36 and a fifty-two week high of $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. Analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 171.11%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

