Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) PT Raised to $87.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $84.00 to $87.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.08.

NYSE MDT opened at $81.92 on Friday. Medtronic has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $92.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $108.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.73.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 48.9% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 0.9% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 13,252 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in Medtronic by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 4,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 4,226 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

