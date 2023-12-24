McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Sells 80 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,005,000. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 241.7% during the 3rd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,402,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,704,000 after acquiring an additional 992,372 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $167.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.29. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.93.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

