McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $3.42 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 100,509.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 426,861,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,166,665,000 after acquiring an additional 426,437,277 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 104,997.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after acquiring an additional 24,467,521 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,058,235,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 76.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,667,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,839,241,000 after acquiring an additional 10,257,980 shares during the period. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 15,457.0% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 5,378,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $537,835,000 after acquiring an additional 5,343,782 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.50.

Chevron Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE CVX opened at $151.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $285.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $140.72 and a 52 week high of $187.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.84%.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.