Martin Capital Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,361 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the second quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 8,966 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 5,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.7% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 0.5% in the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.1 %

Home Depot stock opened at $348.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $354.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $309.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $313.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Home Depot from $306.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.00.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

