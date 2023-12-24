M. Kraus & Co Decreases Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

M. Kraus & Co decreased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,005 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Tesla were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 5,229 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 29.0% in the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. now owns 2,179 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,955 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Down 0.8 %

Tesla stock opened at $252.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $232.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.81. The company has a market cap of $802.80 billion, a PE ratio of 81.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $299.29.

Insider Activity

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,595,769.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,222 shares of company stock worth $8,091,898. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 29th. HSBC initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.24.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TSLA

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.