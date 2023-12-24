Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target Raised to $252.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $225.00 to $252.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on LOW. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $278.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $238.21.

Shares of LOW opened at $223.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.05. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $237.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOW. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% during the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

