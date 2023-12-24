Liquidia’s (LQDA) Underperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.67.

LQDA opened at $11.77 on Thursday. Liquidia has a 1-year low of $5.67 and a 1-year high of $11.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.53 and a beta of -0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.96 and a 200-day moving average of $7.25.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Liquidia had a negative net margin of 314.38% and a negative return on equity of 82.05%. The business had revenue of $3.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 million. Equities analysts predict that Liquidia will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Roger Jeffs bought 139,665 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.16 per share, with a total value of $1,000,001.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,805 shares in the company, valued at $4,588,163.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Roger Jeffs acquired 139,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,001.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,588,163.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Caligan Partners Lp acquired 1,117,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.16 per share, with a total value of $7,999,996.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,280,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,771,566.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 31.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Liquidia by 20.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Liquidia by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Liquidia by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liquidia by 14.2% in the third quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 23,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liquidia by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 846,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,077,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. 45.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

