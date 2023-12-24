Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) versus Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Financial Survey

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) and Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Lion Electric has a beta of 2.07, indicating that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lion Electric and Polestar Automotive Holding UK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lion Electric -21.62% -19.10% -10.56% Polestar Automotive Holding UK -25.83% N/A -21.58%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

51.1% of Lion Electric shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares are held by institutional investors. 16.6% of Lion Electric shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Lion Electric and Polestar Automotive Holding UK’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lion Electric $139.91 million 2.89 $17.78 million ($0.23) -7.78 Polestar Automotive Holding UK $2.46 billion 1.99 -$465.79 million N/A N/A

Lion Electric has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Polestar Automotive Holding UK.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Lion Electric and Polestar Automotive Holding UK, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lion Electric 0 5 3 0 2.38 Polestar Automotive Holding UK 1 1 4 0 2.50

Lion Electric currently has a consensus price target of $3.26, suggesting a potential upside of 82.18%. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a consensus price target of $5.40, suggesting a potential upside of 134.78%. Given Polestar Automotive Holding UK’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Polestar Automotive Holding UK is more favorable than Lion Electric.

Summary

Lion Electric beats Polestar Automotive Holding UK on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lion Electric

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories. The Lion Electric Company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Saint-Jérôme, Canada.

About Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

