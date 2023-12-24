Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) PT Lowered to $24.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

LBRT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Atb Cap Markets raised Liberty Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.38.

Shares of LBRT opened at $18.51 on Thursday. Liberty Energy has a 52-week low of $11.18 and a 52-week high of $21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.96.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 37.67% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Energy will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is an increase from Liberty Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.14%.

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $39,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,839,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,069,030.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $39,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,839,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,069,030.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 5,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $101,436.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,981,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,330,966.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,293 shares of company stock worth $3,439,149. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRT. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Liberty Energy by 181.5% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,085,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213,132 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Energy by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,136,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621,253 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Energy by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,972,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,183 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $36,326,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Liberty Energy by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,528,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods, and technologies; and other services comprising design and pump diagnostic fracture injection test, DFIT and mini-frac analysis, and laboratory services, such as fluid rheology, surfactant, clay control, scaling and biocide testing.

