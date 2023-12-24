LexAurum Advisors LLC Purchases 132 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $475.82 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $378.15 and a 52-week high of $479.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $448.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $445.41. The firm has a market cap of $368.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

