LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $202,000 Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

LexAurum Advisors LLC reduced its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 765 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its position in McDonald’s by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 277.5% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $1,151,409.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,446,519.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,245 shares of company stock valued at $3,925,912 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:MCD opened at $291.70 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $299.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $274.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.91. The company has a market cap of $211.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.70.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 58.80%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

