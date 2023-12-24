LexAurum Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

LexAurum Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 98,517.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,461,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,512,000 after acquiring an additional 13,447,605 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 108,131.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,766,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,007,000 after purchasing an additional 9,757,825 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,190,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,787,000 after purchasing an additional 73,561 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,154,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,081,000 after purchasing an additional 60,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 705,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,282,000 after purchasing an additional 90,891 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SUSA opened at $100.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a one year low of $81.08 and a one year high of $100.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.30.

About iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.