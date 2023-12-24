LexAurum Advisors LLC Buys 101 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,126 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.48.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $408,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,231,196. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $408,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,231,196. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $1,897,773.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,470,652.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,141 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,266 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 0.1 %

NXPI opened at $228.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $199.38 and its 200 day moving average is $202.03. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $150.90 and a fifty-two week high of $238.27.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 21.43%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.63%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.