Legend Power Systems (CVE:LPS) Posts Earnings Results

Legend Power Systems (CVE:LPS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Legend Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 98.98% and a negative net margin of 285.52%. The business had revenue of C$0.16 million during the quarter.
Legend Power Systems Trading Up 12.0 %
Shares of CVE LPS opened at C$0.14 on Friday. Legend Power Systems has a 1-year low of C$0.10 and a 1-year high of C$0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 5.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.58.
Legend Power Systems Company Profile
