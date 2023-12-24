Legend Power Systems (CVE:LPS) Posts Earnings Results

Legend Power Systems (CVE:LPS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Legend Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 98.98% and a negative net margin of 285.52%. The business had revenue of C$0.16 million during the quarter.

Legend Power Systems Trading Up 12.0 %

Shares of CVE LPS opened at C$0.14 on Friday. Legend Power Systems has a 1-year low of C$0.10 and a 1-year high of C$0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 5.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.58.

Legend Power Systems Company Profile

Legend Power Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical energy conservation company in Canada and the United States. The company assembles, markets, and sells SmartGATE, a patented device that enables dynamic power management of commercial or industrial Buildings. Legend Power Systems Inc was founded in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

