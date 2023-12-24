Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 2,950.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 85.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOH opened at $358.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $356.01 and its 200 day moving average is $326.90. The company has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.58. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $256.19 and a 12-month high of $384.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,134 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.96, for a total value of $369,638.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,290,702.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 335 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.00, for a total value of $119,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,052,706. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,134 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.96, for a total value of $369,638.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,290,702.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $374.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.18.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

