Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Fastenal by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Fastenal by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Fastenal by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 17,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Fastenal by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Fastenal by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 48,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 63,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $3,625,123.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $25,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,826.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 63,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $3,625,123.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,562 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,162. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of FAST stock opened at $65.34 on Friday. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $45.70 and a 12-month high of $65.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.67 and a 200-day moving average of $58.08.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FAST has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.71.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

