Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 255.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 305.7% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVB. KeyCorp dropped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wedbush began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $201.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Colliers Securities upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.19.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

Shares of AVB stock opened at $187.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.07 and a 52-week high of $198.65.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.46%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

